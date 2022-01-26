CUMBERLAND — A Texas man remained jailed without bond Wednesday following his arrest Sunday during a traffic stop Sunday on eastbound Interstate 68 in the city made by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Josue R. Rechy, 28, of Houston, was charged with multiple offenses, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in commission of a drug crime.
Police said methamphetamines, a Sig Sauer 40mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency were seized during the stop made in the area of the 43-mile marker.
