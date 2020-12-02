CUMBERLAND — The Greater Cumberland Committee was recognized Wednesday by the Rural Maryland Council for its work to advance a north-south highway connection for the tri-state area.
The council presented TGCC with the Rural Impact Award for 2020 during its annual meeting held virtually on Zoom. The award is given for achievements, leadership and dedication in helping to improve economic development opportunities in rural communities.
Maryland Sen. George Edwards nominated TGCC for the award.
"They got it based on the north-south highway project they've been working on," Edwards said. "They've been doing an outstanding job. You have a diverse group that represents five counties in three states. They work across state boundaries and political boundaries with federal, state and local officials and politics are out of it. They put the political divide aside."
TGCC is a nonpartisan regional organization active primarily in Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland, Somerset and Bedford counties in Pennsylvania and Mineral County, West Virginia. They work with elected officials and government administrators to further economic development through an improved north-south connection that is part of the greater Appalachian Development Highway System.
"There has been a lot of progress in the last four or five years," Edwards said. "They have a lot of good members from all three states and they put a lot of energy into trying to get things to work out in a positive manner."
The Rural Maryland Council is celebrating its 25th anniversary while TGCC is celebrating its 20th.
"We are incredibly excited to receive this award," said Jennifer Walsh, TGCC's executive director. "This is really a capstone for our 20th anniversary celebration. It's also a statewide award, which makes it very gratifying. We are delighted that we were able to shine the light on this program of work this year. It is important that our rural communities are represented across the state."
TGCC works closely with the federal Appalachian Regional Commission, an essential funding partner, and state legislators in an effort to improve sections of highway. The ultimate goal is a four-lane divided highway that connects U.S. Route 219 in Pennsylvania to Interstate 68 in Grantsville.
The long-range plan would also connect I-68 to U.S. Route 220 at LaVale. In addition, in a southerly direction, the route would travel through Allegany County into West Virginia at Keyser and through New Creek, picking up WV Route 93 at Claysville and connecting to Corridor H near Scherr.
Progress was recently made when $6 million in federal funding was secured for the resumption of environmental and engineering studies associated with upgrading the last two-lane section of U.S. Route 219 in Somerset County to a four-lane limited-access highway. An 11-mile section of U.S. Route 219 from Somerset to Meyersdale was completed in 2018.
"There has been a lot of looking and planning over a good many years and you are starting to see some of the fruits of that come to fruition," Edwards said. "Once completed, it will have an impact for the overall good of the area. I think TGCC is deserving. It is good for someone out here in Mountain Maryland to get some recognition for some economic development that is taking place."
In addition to TGCC's work on the north-south connection, the group is also involved in efforts to expand high-capacity broadband in the region. The organization also works with the I-68 Regional Alliance, on workforce development and issues regarding energy and natural resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.