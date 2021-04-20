LAVALE — The Kingsmen will perform April 24 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at LaVale Baptist Church, 1115 National Highway.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
Servants Heart will open for the group at both shows.
The two concerts will allow for social distancing at half the church’s seating capacity.
LaVale Baptist is next to the new Maryland State Police barrack.
Handicapped parking is available on the barrack side with an elevator available for access.
Advance tickets are available at a discount over those purchased at the door.
For more information or to obtain tickets online visit www.unitemusicfest.com or call Pastor Jim Jeffries at 301-707-3100.
