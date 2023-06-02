ello 2055. It’s important for you to know life includes events from today as well as yesterday, so please keep creating happy memories.
That’s part of the message Thelma Bergdoll has for people who in 32 years will open a time capsule buried in Constitution Park.
When it comes to memory promotion, Bergdoll, 89, has experience.
“My picture is in that time capsule,” she said.
Bergdoll was on the fourth floor of Rosenbaum Brothers Department Store on Baltimore Street in 1955 to have her photo taken and preserved as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration.
At that time, Rosenbaum’s hosted an anniversary sale to mark the store’s 107th year in business.
An advertisement that ran in the Cumberland News on April 22, 1955, stated Rosenbaum’s “was established just 93 years after General Braddock gave the city its name.”
The store’s anniversary coincided with the 200th birthday of Fort Cumberland’s name.
“The time capsule will be presented by Rosenbaum’s
to the City of Cumberland as a special feature during the Bicentennial schedule this summer,” the ad stated. “The time capsule will contain 56,000 microfilmed photos including celebrities and prominent figures in the government, civic, religious and labor organizations — together with historical papers and other pertinent data.”
The store invited residents of the area to have their photo taken for free “along with any messages you wish” to be placed in the capsule and opened in 2055.
Bergdoll still recalls what she wrote on the back of her photo 68 years ago.
The verse, which she memorized and taught to children in Sunday school over the years, is based on a book by C.T. Studd and was reprinted in a magazine she got at church.
“Only one life twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last,” the passage reads.
“It’s always been a guiding quote for me,” Bergdoll said. “You teach people, and the teaching never goes away.”
The way life wasBergdoll’s family lived in West Virginia before moving to Bowman’s Addition.
She, her late brother and their sister graduated from Fort Hill High School.
Their parents raised chickens, some of which they would sell.
“That’s how we got our shoes,” Bergdoll said. “My mom always made our clothes out of (chicken) feed sacks.”
Bergdoll worked at Cumberland businesses, including a garment factory, and drugstore that featured a deli.
She attended Eastern Nazarene College near Boston, and later took nursing classes.
“I wanted to be a missionary nurse,” Bergdoll said.
That dream never materialized, however, because she held firm to values that went against parties, drinking and “dirty jokes” shared among her classmates.
“I studied hard, but I was too aloof,” Bergdoll said.
She went back home to Allegany County, and for $10 took a bus to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the phone company for a couple years.
At one point, Bergdoll worked at nearby Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Rocket Center, West Virginia.
“We made the fuel that sent the Apollo 13 up,” she said of measuring explosive chemicals drop by drop.
“I just knew it was a job and I could make money.”
‘Gonna kick that can’Bergdoll married a man from Iran and the couple had five children, including identical triplet boys.
Today, although her children are grown and live in various parts of the country, Bergdoll, who also has seven grandkids, maintains close family connections.
Bergdoll, who recently divorced and reclaimed her maiden surname, lives with her sister Wanda Bergdoll, 86, on the same Bowman’s Addition land where they were raised.
“My sister knows everything,” Thelma Bergdoll said and praised her sibling’s social skills.
Thelma Bergdoll keeps busy tending to gardens.
“I’m gonna kick that can down the road til I’m 100 years old,” she said and giggled. “But I won’t make it to when they open the capsule.”
‘Jail with her bible’Thelma Bergdoll’s daughter, Susan Long of Petersburg, West Virginia, said her mother has always been supportive and “screamed loudest” at her children’s sporting events.
Thelma Bergdoll maintained a home where her kids’ friends felt like they were family.
“That’s instilled in all five of us,” Long said of herself and brothers Dave, Joe, Jay and Ben Ghahhari.
Thelma Bergdoll was a do-it-yourselfer before internet was available, Long said.
“She could do everything,” Long said of her mother’s activities that included growing food and changing the car’s oil.
“Mom has always been a strong Christian,” Long said and talked of her mother’s bravery. “She’s never gone where she doesn’t try to help people.”
In recent years, Thelma Bergdoll visited a man who was serving time for stealing her car.
“She went to the jail with her bible and preached to him,” Long said.
Sermons on preparedness and the value of education were also part of growing up, Long said.
“She would do fire drills,” Long said. “Times tables ... that’s how she put us to sleep.”
Long said her mother is not a typical person.
“She’s pretty amazing to say the least,” Long said.
Some things never changeHistorian Al Feldstein in 2011 put several books and photographs in a time capsule beneath the National Road marker at the foot of Greene Street.
“I’m thinking of taking that ... fruit and vegetable vitamin pill each day that I see advertised on TV so I’ll be around ... when they open that one,” he said.
Regarding time capsules in general, Feldstein said he always hopes their contents are intact.
“As in the case of the Allegany High School time capsule, sometimes the materials, particularly any papers and books, are so fragile that any attempt to open or display would lead to their disintegration,” he said.
In terms of what is typically inside a time capsule, including newspapers and photos, some things never change, he said.
“Whether it be the love of family, pride in the community or, as in the case of newspapers, war, the economy, sports ... I find that the same things that impact our lives and are important to us today, are the same as yesterday,” Feldstein said.
