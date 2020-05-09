FROSTBURG — By his own account, as a teenager Jeff Hay “knew where the line was, and I was pretty good at dancing all over it.”
Hay, who lives in Frostburg with his wife and four children, is tall and unassuming. He’s animated in conversation, prone to punctuating many of his remarks with hand gestures. A former youth pastor, his home is full of natural light and the living room walls are decorated with art made by his kids.
He’s also a convicted felon who’s been sober for nearly two decades now; his primary drug of choice when he was in active addiction was heroin.
Both to combat his own demons and help others fight off theirs, Hay said he “became as candid as possible.”
His infant son asleep on his shoulder, Hay recently shared the story of his own struggles with addiction with the Times-News.
Hay moved here from Arkansas “10 days before my eighth-grade year” with his mother, who was in school at the time to become a drug counselor.
That’s also the year all his problems began.
He didn’t so much fall in with the wrong crowd, Hay said, as he did look for trouble himself; Hay characterized himself as a “drug-seeker,” and so with some friends sought out marijuana to smoke. From there, Hay said, “I just never stopped, and it went all the way up to heroin addiction.”
Hay’s behavior escalated from there, along with his drug use. When he was 18, he said, his mother “set boundaries” with him that eventually led to him leaving home and falling hard.
“I went downhill really quick,” Hay said. “I got arrested like three times within the first six months of being 18. I was still in high school. I served 30 weekends in jail while I was in high school. Either my sophomore or junior year, I was on house arrest for like six months.”
At his worst point after leaving his mom’s home, in September 2001, Hay said, he committed a robbery at a local gas station using a fake gun.
He’d been living with friends, bouncing around and had just been charged with drug possession. The robbery, he said, was the plan he invented in his drug-addled state to get out of Dodge once and for all.
“I planned it out for days,” Hay said of the crime. He wasn’t caught the same day, although it was a near-miss: As he approached the tree line nearby, Hay recalled, a police officer who happened to be in the parking lot tried to stop him. Hay said he didn’t stop, but instead yelled for the officer to shoot and kept walking, then broke into a run.
He reached the car, ditched his clothes and went to count the money, recalling he was surprised to find he’d made off with a few thousand dollars, which was more than he’d expected. He skipped town and headed to Baltimore City with his ill-gotten gains, where he promptly “bought a bunch of crack and heroin.”
Hay said he has no memory of the days that followed. When he finally came to, he said, he was in his car on the side of the road. His entire stereo system was gone, and he had no idea what happened.
“The only thing that kept me (from ending his life) was my belief that if there is a God ... I’d go to hell if I killed myself. So I went to the only place I could: my mom’s.”
With his mom’s help and connections, Hay got a spot at the Thomas B. Finan Center’s Joseph S. Massie Unit, a 26-day stint he said changed his life. After that, while he was in a Hagerstown halfway house and still new in his sobriety, his crimes three months earlier caught up with him when a C3I investigator showed up at his door.
He recalled the officer offering him the chance to turn himself in, which he took, although he said it took some time to own up in his own mind to his wrongdoing.
Hay wound up serving a 15-month sentence. After being released, he recalled, he was prepared for people to look at him “as a suspect, always and forever,” and so he set his expectations low, but decided as well to embrace being upfront.
Honesty seemed the best policy, Hay said, in part because he figured that employers would always inquire about past convictions anyway.
“My only thought was that my actions would show the way,” Hay said.
A confluence of different factors has helped Hay in the years since, from his wife’s love and support to the ties he’s built in the community and through Celebrate Recovery. His faith, in general, has been the most useful, Hay said.
“Everyone saw me as better than how I saw myself,” Hay said. “One of the biggest comments I get any time I share my story in a church afterwards is ‘I just don’t see that at all. I don’t see how. That’s not you.’ And in a way, that’s really not me, because I’ve tried to change how I think about the world.”
He’s also begun sharing his own story more. When he worked as a youth pastor, Hay said he felt he didn’t have much of an avenue to share. He said he felt that if he were to speak about himself, it would take away from the message of the Gospel, which was the point. He’d share his life story occasionally in one-off encounters with parishioners, but that was about the extent of it.
Working with the support group Celebrate Recovery, which Hay said he discovered about three years ago, has changed that.
“I’ve never gotten to help people like the way I have now through my story. Celebrate Recovery for me ... became my support group. It’s like an (Alcoholics Anonymous) service, but a church service.”
As he works the 12th step — sharing one’s story — Hay said he’s realized how motivating it can be for others to hear someone share their struggle.
“There is hope. People just think everybody has it together, and a lot of people don’t,” Hay said. “They’re hurting, and hurt people hurt people. ... Don’t turn down opportunities to share your story publicly. I do know my story can make a difference.”
Celebrate Recovery
Although Jeff Hay is in recovery for substance use disorder, many of the people who turn to his chosen program, Celebrate Recovery, are dealing with demons of an entirely different sort. Sometimes, it's not physical substances at all.
Before Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order that halted large gatherings until further notice, Hay's group met regularly on Monday nights in the basement of Lighthouse of Hope Church in Cumberland.
They'd begin their weekly meetings with an hour of food and conversation around 6 p.m. One of the last meetings ahead of the closures, for example, featured a meal of garlic bread and chicken Alfredo lasagna that attendees ate while socializing with one another. Some brought their children for the first part, although they were ushered out of the room ahead of the start of the second hour.
In the second part of the meeting, they'd move on to a general group setting, with roughly a half-hour of worship music that was followed by teaching. At that recent meeting, the group watched a video featuring the testimonial of Dr. Lou Ortenzio, a former West Virginia-based physician who detailed how a combination of anxiety, stress and easy access to drug samples became his downfall and led to his redemption. After that, they split into gender-based groups to reflect and talk about their own struggles.
With physical meetings an impossibility for the time being, Hay said that the national organization has been supporting local groups by offering nightly Facebook Live sessions.
Still, he said, it's absolutely been difficult, as much of the Celebrate Recovery program relies heavily on community.
"In spite of what seems to be a ever-pervasive barrier to our continuing sanity and recovery, we at Celebrate Recovery are regrouping and strengthening our resolve as if our lives depend on it," Hay wrote in a recent email to the Times-News. "For many, our lives do."
Hay encouraged anyone who's been struggling to reach out to through the Celebrate Recovery- Lighthouse of Hope Facebook page for support.
"If you feel like quitting recovery, remember why you started," Hay wrote. "I would encourage everyone to do a daily personal wellness check. Write down what you are feeling grateful for, how you have fueled your body, what has brought you joy today and how I am relying on my Higher Power, Jesus Christ . Share this with your accountability team and support each other."
