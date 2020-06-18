CUMBERLAND — Thieves are using stolen debit card information to remove money from the accounts of First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union members, authorities said Thursday.
According to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit, the suspects are obtaining the information by using skimmers at ATM locations. With that information, cloned cards are produced, which are used to withdraw cash from the victims' accounts through ATMs.
The crimes, which have been occurring over the last several weeks, have most often happened on weekends when the credit union's main lobbies have been closed.
Investigators said anyone who has been a victim of the crime should contact their local law enforcement agency.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the northeast United States and the U.S. Secret Service are also investigating.
