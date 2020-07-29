KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County's sharp rise in COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday afternoon, with the county health department announcing that a third Keyser High School football player has tested positive for the disease, classifying the cases at the school as an official outbreak per state health standards.
The school system is working with the health department to identify anyone who might have come into contact with the ill students, according to the release, and those who they have identified thus far are in isolation and being monitored by the department.
"Additionally, environmental cleaning is underway at the Keyser High School complex," according to the release.
Mineral County has nearly doubled its cases this month.
The county had a cumulative total of 103 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, up from 55 on June 30, health officials said. Of those, 23 were active cases. The recent cases are reportedly the result of community spread.
There have been four deaths in the county attributed to the disease.
On Twitter, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft wrote Wednesday afternoon that "We will continue to monitor conditions at both high schools and will share updates later next week about the status of extracurricular activities."
Reached by email, Ravenscroft told the Times-News that the decision was made last week to suspend all extracurricular activities after two Mineral County Schools students tested positive.
"At the time of this announcement, KHS Football had no confirmed cases, but we did know of some athletes who were on isolation and/or in the testing process," Ravenscroft wrote.
Since suspending activities and learning of the football outbreak, Ravenscroft said, "we've worked closely with the Mineral County Health Department, the Keyser High School staff and our maintenance staff to ensure environmental cleaning is underway at the Keyser High School Complex. During the week of August 3rd (next week), we will reevaluate current conditions and make determinations about future activities."
Statewide, there have been at least 6,269 cases and 111 deaths. Five of the deaths, Gov. Jim Justice said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, had occurred since Monday.
Residents taking it seriously
During a Tuesday meeting, Mineral County Commission President Roger Leatherman said that from what he has observed, “I think most residents are (taking the virus seriously)."
“I know everybody here today has masks on, even though a lot of people are complaining about how they get headaches," Leatherman said.
Commissioner Richard “Doc” Lechliter added that they “fully support the health department and the actions they’re taking,” and urged residents to continue to follow the public health guidelines accordingly.
“We’re almost going to have to wait and see what happens. I don’t know what else we can do,” Leatherman said. “We’re taking all the precautions that we can.”
Asked if the courthouse would close to the public again should the situation continue to worsen, Leatherman said they hadn’t considered that yet.
Courthouse staff has been vigilant about requiring people to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance, he noted, “but I don’t know what else we can do, to be honest with you. We’re trying to do the best we can to follow the guidelines, and everyone is following them pretty well.”
