CUMBERLAND, Md. — While they’re more visible and exposed than most, some of the people experiencing homelessness in Cumberland feel they remain unseen and largely unsupported.
Over the course of a few months, the Times-News visited with some people who are currently unhoused in the city, as well as some who’ve previously experienced homelessness but have since obtained housing. For their privacy, they are only being identified by their first names.
The stories shared by those in the group are diverse. Some are natives of the county and region, while others found themselves in the city later in life. While some have sought housing and feel frustrated in their attempts to secure it, others say they came to prefer living outdoors as the years passed.
Andy, 44, has been homeless for 13 years, and his partner, 40-year-old Melony, for 11; the two have been a couple for seven years. While Andy says he has come to prefer “being outside,” he wants to get a safe place to stay for the sake of Melony and her health. She suffers from seizures, and has said she needs brain surgery. They’re in the process of seeking housing.
Their numbers have decreased a bit over the years. While there used to be 30-40 folks who tended to congregate together, Andy said, some have secured housing, while others have been claimed by illness and injury.
The National Alliance to End Homelessness’s 2021 State of Homelessness report found that, on average, 103 people in Allegany County were homeless on a given night in 2020, the most recent year for which statistics were available. That equates to roughly 15 homeless people per 10,000 in the general population.
Among those who’ve been without housing for a long while, there is a strong sense of camaraderie. Many of them consider the 10-15 individuals who comprise the fluctuating group to be their family, and are direct in saying so.
They also take pride in the places they occupy, and make a concerted effort to pick up their trash. A wreath hung from a light pole and a donated Christmas tree were short-lived, but both placed with the intention of making their space a little merrier.
As with any family, members of the small community generally look out for one another. When served a hot meal, many secured a plate for a friend before getting their own. They distribute supplies donated to them evenly amongst themselves, and also ask for items that will assist their friends as well as them.
Health issues aren’t uncommon among the group. Brian, who formerly worked as a chef, said he worked for a time for a catering company cooking for well-known musicians as they performed on tour. The fast-paced lifestyle, and the addiction issues that came with it, took a harsh physical toll on him.
He and his partner Jeannie have since obtained housing together, but his more than seven years of homelessness began when he came home to Cumberland for a visit and unexpectedly endured a lengthy hospitalization for blood clots. He recently learned that he’s in the early stages of congestive heart failure.
In September, Brian and Jeannie got an apartment in Cumberland Arms. They’d lived together for a little while at a Lee Street residence before ending up unsheltered, Jeannie said. Faced with a volatile living situation, they “walked away from it,” she said.
While they developed close ties with the homeless folks they both consider to be like family, Jeannie said, it was “well worth it” to get housing again.
“It feels good to sleep in bed,” she said. “I’m so glad not to be laying on that ground, freezing.”
Asked about how they’re treated by city residents, Andy said “some hate us and some ignore us.”
When he’s out “flying his sign,” as he refers to it, Andy said that he’s been met with hostility and sometimes violence. One time, one person drove their car toward him, screaming at him before swerving away at the last second, Andy recalled. During another recent incident, someone threw quarters at him from the window of their moving vehicle.
The treatment they receive, Andy said, likely comes down to ignorance and “not knowing what it’s like” to be homeless and exposed.
“They don’t understand the lifestyle. They think it’s easy, but it’s not,” Andy said.
Among the group, there is some frustration regarding the dwindling amount of places where they know they can pass the time without running afoul of the law. They’ve been associated before with the area near George Washington’s cabin and behind Parkview Liquors, though they’ve been asked to move from both and, in the case of the cabin, some received citations for trespassing.
Since being asked to leave the area around the cabin, Andy said, police have been scarce. He was asked in November to move his tent from its former location of two years, following a brief trip the day before during which he showed both a reporter and former Councilman Joe George the approximate area where it was located. While DNR Police ask them to move with some consistency, Andy said, city police tend to be more tolerant if they’re not causing concern.
The lack of consistent shelter and resources frustrates Brian, he said, as does a perceived lack of concern from local government.
“Is this the America where we help each other?,” Brian asked.
‘They’re not going away’
After driving by them several times, a hot summer’s day in early July compelled Karen Lockhart to want to offer help to the group.
Lockhart, who works locally as a massage therapist and esthetician and moved to Cumberland two years ago, said she began to wonder how they stayed hydrated when she saw them out that day. She went home to collect some bottled water, and returned with it to give to the group.
The first time she met the group, she said, it was a brief visit.
“I asked if I could leave the water, and they said yes,” Lockhart said. “I asked if I could come back some time, and they hesitantly said yes.”
At first, Lockhart said, they called her “the church lady,” although she wasn’t visiting on behalf of any church or organization.
“They wanted to know why, and I said ‘Because it’s hot as hell, and I thought you might want some cold water.’ They said ‘That’s it?,’” recalled Lockhart.
Lockhart began visiting regularly on hot days.
“They started talking to me, and I went home crying one day because they started telling me their names,” Lockhart said. “That’s when it really hit me that these are real people. When I started to know them by name, I started to become much more involved.”
Lockhart is currently working with Andy and Melony in their quest to obtain housing. She’s taken several of the folks into her home at different points, and has cooked and served hot meals to them, including for Thanksgiving and Christmas. When the recent Arctic front sent temperatures plummeting, Lockhart also got Melony and Andy a hotel room after they were hospitalized.
Most of the unsheltered folks, Lockhart said, are misunderstood broadly. Folks tend to lump them together as all experiencing severe mental illness, but she’s observed three distinct groups: one does fit that description, she said, but another set misuses drugs while the folks she sees most often mostly misuse alcohol.
Lockhart has also expanded her efforts beyond offering direct aid to the unsheltered people. After she got to know some of them, Lockhart began attending Cumberland City Council meetings to advocate on their behalf. A Facebook group she started on their behalf has 27 members.
When she speaks to the council during the public comment sessions, Lockhart said she feels they “nod and smile and do whatever they can to placate me and shut me up until the next meeting.”
“Even if they’re able to speak for themselves, no one wants to listen to (the homeless people). Nobody wants to listen to me, and I’m a business owner in this town,” Lockhart said. “They want to sweep them under the rug and pretend they don’t exist and hope they’ll go away. Well, they’re not going away. They live here. Whether they like it or not, this is their home, too.
“Instead of being critical, and moving them around the city from one place to another and this and that, we need to find them a place to live,” Lockhart said.
While there are “a lot of good organizations” that work to support the unhoused, Lockhart said, the religious component associated is uncomfortable for some of those currently without shelter.
The region’s sole emergency shelter, Union Rescue Mission, incorporates evangelization as part of its faith-based approach and also mandates sobriety from its occupants. The Rev. David Ziler, the mission’s executive director, did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. Other local service providers weren’t available for comment by press time.
Lockhart said she would like to see city leadership research the “Housing First” model of services, which prioritizes providing shelter for those experiencing homelessness to help them improve their situations permanently. That model proposes that with adequate shelter, it becomes easier for impacted individuals to make necessary, lasting lifestyle changes.
She also proposed that they consider using city-owned vacant property to convert to a homeless shelter, or “some sort of neutral territory where they can safely congregate.”
“I’ve said this many times before, but whether you’re on the end of the spectrum that you don’t want to see them under that bridge because they are an eyesore, or whether you don’t want to see them under the bridge for humanitarian reasons, the goal is the same,” Lockhart said. “We don’t want to see them under there, so let’s come together and think outside the box and figure out a solution.”
‘That could be me’
One of the people Lockhart has enlisted in her quest is local native John Wigger, co-owner of the New Creation Laundry on Springdale Street. Lockhart uses the laundromat’s services for her own business, and through conversing with Wigger found someone willing to wash the homeless folks’ clothes for free on a weekly basis.
For Wigger and his co-owner Jamie Pack, helping unsheltered people is personal, as Pack previously experienced homelessness in Kentucky. She moved to Cumberland a few years ago and went through the Women’s HOPE Home program at CityReach Church.
Wigger and Peck joined Lockhart on Thanksgiving Day to serve meals to the unsheltered. While Wigger and his wife had fed underprivileged folks “many times before,” going to meet them outside where they were was an eye-opening experience, he said.
“I’m sitting there looking at them, knowing I’m going home,” Wigger said. “I went home later, laid on my couch and watched my 55-inch TV. My wife was laying on the love seat, and I said ‘You know, this really sucks. I’m laying here on the couch watching TV with a fire going, and I can walk into my kitchen and get anything I want. They can’t. I’ll go to bed knowing I can wake up tomorrow and eat a sausage sandwich, and they wake up wondering if they can eat that day.’”
Wigger said he was also struck by the close bonds and protectiveness he saw amongst them.
“One thing I learned is they’re a family,” Wigger said. “This one might not know this one, but this one will help that one. They really look out for each other.”
Both Pack and Wigger expressed frustration with what they characterized as the hypocrisy of how the homeless people are treated by some in the faith community.
“I think they hold it against them and say ‘Well if you ain’t a Christian or you ain’t going to this church, then you can’t come in and stay and eat,’” Wigger said. “It’s so hypocritical in my book that it’s not even funny.”
“Everybody everywhere, no matter what city you’re in, when you’re homeless, you act more like a Christian than what Christians do in church,” Pack said. “Because when you have something to eat, and somebody else don’t, you’re going to share your last bite of food.”
Wigger said he’s angered by the treatment the homeless people receive. They might be alive, Wigger said, “but I think a lot of them already feel dead.”
Wigger said it troubles him that folks who grew up in Cumberland as he did seem to have effectively been abandoned by their neighbors and local leadership. The problem has existed for years, he said, but he feels no real attempts have been made to find a solution.
“Things could have been and there could have been more jobs around here,” Wigger said. “They could have really cared, when they don’t care. They just want a pat on the back or something from the rich people, and that’s all they’re concerned about.”
Pack said she feels hopeful that more acceptance of homeless people will come with more education about them. As someone with lived experience with homelessness and substance misuse, Pack said, she feels many misunderstand both circumstances.
For many of them, it’s not as simple as just quitting alcohol or drugs cold turkey, Pack said, as withdrawal from the former especially can be fatal.
“The more people know what’s really the situation with the homeless, they’ll be less judgmental,” said Pack. “On (local Facebook page) Cumberland On Patrol, every time I see a post about the homeless downtown, the comments on it make me sick. That’s the thing. There’s a stereotype. ... They get blamed for everything.”
He wasn’t always as charitable in his attitude, Wigger said.
“I used to be that person years and years ago who’d say ‘Get a job’ or ‘Quit dirtying up my town,’” Wigger said. “I used to be that person until I realized hey, that could be me. That could be my kid, my mom, anyone I know as easily as it is them.”
Both said they’d like to see more empathy from people in general.
“Nobody out there, addicted or homeless or anything like that, says ‘I want to be an addict when I grow up,’” Pack said.
“When it’s subzero weather, no one wants to sleep on the freaking ground,” Wigger said.
