LAVALE, Md. — Across the country it’s very tough to find qualified machinists that even the best recruiting efforts are often unsuccessful, Sam Griffith said.
Griffith, president of National Jet Company, was at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the Western Maryland Works Training Center and MakerSpace, 37 Lane Avenue, Thursday.
“This program is working,” he said of his company’s recent ability to hire skilled employees that were educated at the facility.
The MakerSpace was established to meet workforce demand for manufacturing and technology jobs by preparing future employees for regional manufacturing and technology needs.
The 33,000-square-foot center, an Allegany College of Maryland satellite facility, is located at the former site of Economy Wholesale Co. Warehouse.
Allegany County purchased the property in 2018.
“I clearly remember the first day I stood in this space,” ACM President Cynthia Bambara said of the former cold, damp and empty warehouse.
The facility underwent complete renovation in 2019.
The following year, programs offered through ACM’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development moved into the new space.
Today, the center includes more than $3.5 million of state-of-the-art training equipment with instructional labs, classrooms, collaborative areas and staff offices.
Labs include welding and metal fabrication, subtractive manufacturing and machining, additive manufacturing and 3D printing, CAD/CAM, robotics and automation, woodworking and carpentry, and forklift and rigging.
Sen. George Edwards talked of the facility’s “great educational opportunity here for our people.”
Kim Leonard, ACM Board of Trustees chair, said the MakerSpace develops workers that “truly represent our area.”
He said Rebecca Ruppert, ACM director of Career and Employer Solutions, is the “glue” of the project.
Ruppert thanked area partners and others for their support of the center.
“This was an enormous undertaking,” Jeff Barclay, Allegany County director of economic and community development, said of the property transformation. “I’m very excited to see what the future holds.”
Learn more at allegany.edu/wmdworks.
