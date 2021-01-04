MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jay Halterman was mindful and took all the precautions and then some. Still, it didn’t spare him from two weeks of hospitalization after he contracted COVID-19.
The staff at the venue where he played his last show in September, Halterman told the Times-News during a recent interview, were just as mindful of observing the guidelines as he was, he said. He and his Sons of Liberty bandmates were only permitted to remove their masks while performing, the Moorefield native said. Patrons, too, were permitted to remove masks while at their tables but had to wear them to travel around the space.
Still, a few days after their gig, Halterman said he received an email from one of his bandmates informing him that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Halterman got tested the Friday following the show, and on the following Tuesday, he learned he’d contracted it as well.
“When I got the results back, I’d already started feeling a little bad, a little achy and started running a fever. So I thought I was just getting the flu, and then I found out I was positive,” Halterman said.
The day after he got his results, Halterman said, he considered going to the hospital, as his breathing had grown progressively worse. As of that Friday, “I just couldn’t refuse going to the emergency room anymore,” he said.
“I was losing my breath. It was very, very poor,” Halterman recalled. “When Friday came around, I could barely breathe. I could barely walk, barely breathe. So my wife took me to the emergency room at WVU Medicine in Martinsburg, and I found out my oxygen levels were down in the mid-60s, and they immediately put me on oxygen. They had me on 60 liters per minute, which is quite a bit, and they told me then that if my oxygen levels didn’t start coming up, that they were going to put me on a ventilator.”
Luckily, his oxygen levels did start to come up, and so despite remaining in the ICU for most of his two weeks in the hospital, Halterman avoided being placed on a ventilator.
Halterman said he was released from the hospital in October and has been fortunate to make a strong recovery. He remained on oxygen for two weeks after coming home.
“The only way that I’m getting short of breath” lately, he said, is when he sings.
It’s also had other effects on his work as a musician, Halterman said. After they caught COVID-19 during that show, the band that he’s since left canceled their gigs. That was after the pandemic forced the cancellation of three shows they were slated to play this summer at Jiffy Lube Live in Virginia as well, he noted, opening for the likes of big-name acts like Sammy Hagar and the Zac Brown Band.
His last show before falling ill was performed indoors, Halterman said, though they’d played other shows outdoors that year. The venue took stringent precautions, he said.
Patrons who wished to dance couldn’t do so inside, he recalled, and were instead directed to an area outside. Everyone was good about wearing their masks, and the venue was mindful of enforcing the guidelines, he said.
“They were pretty diligent, but it probably still wasn’t a good idea to be doing something like that,” Halterman said. “It was a big mistake. We shouldn’t have gone and done that job.”
Halterman’s wife also ended up catching the coronavirus, he said, though her symptoms were much milder. He also cares for his 94-year-old mother, and had been around both her and his sister in the days between his exposure and being notified of it. To everyone’s relief, neither woman contracted it, Halterman said, nor did his brother-in-law.
“When I found out I was positive, I was scared to death,” Halterman said. “I called my sister, and I said ‘You all better go get tested immediately.’ And they did. Then she contacted me when she got the results, and she said they were all negative.”
Halterman said he’s troubled by the reluctance many seem to have toward treating the pandemic as a serious threat, despite the rapidly worsening situation in West Virginia. Some have gone so far as to tell him he never had COVID-19, as it’s a “hoax.”
He’s learned, though, to take it in stride.
“Sometimes you can make your point and get through to people and other people, they’re just not going to believe it no matter what you say,” Halterman said. “The people that know me, personally, I think they’re understanding that it is real. They’re seeing more people that they know, catching it, too. But the people that don’t really know you that well, it’s gonna be extremely difficult to change their minds until they actually experience it, either themselves or a loved one. So you can get the message out there, but it’s up to the people to listen to the message and understand that this thing is real.”
