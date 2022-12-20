CUMBERLAND — Through her role on a newly ormed state council, local peer recovery worker Kristin Thomas has the opportunity to help influence how the state spends money awarded from recent lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.
The settlements that resulted from lawsuits filed against opioid distributors, including Johnson & Johnson, dictate that Maryland will receive almost $400 million over the course of the next 18 years. Thomas was among six people named last month by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Opioid Restitution Fund Advisory Council, which will help determine how those funds are spent.
Thomas, a peer recovery specialist for AHEC West, joins individuals from across the state on the board. Their inaugural meeting was held in November, and their next on Jan. 9 is open to virtual attendance by the public.
One of the driving forces behind the council’s creation, Thomas said during a recent interview, is a desire to avoid poor distribution of funding to impacted areas in the wake of this settlement, as was the case after funds from lawsuits against tobacco companies were distributed.
“It was not distributed in a way that actually did restitution for those who had experienced difficulties as a result of big tobacco,” Thomas said. “Because of that, what’s happening this time with the settlement and with the restitution is they want to make sure that the funds aren’t just going to go into like just where there’s budget shortfalls. They want to make sure that it’s actually going to restitution for the opiate crisis.”
Thomas is the council’s sole appointee from Western Maryland. She joins folks with a range of experience, she said, from losing a loved one to substance use to firsthand experience with “marginalization and decreased access to substance use treatment and resources.” Having a range of experience represented, she said, “makes sure no one is left out.”
The council wants to encourage public participation to ensure the most equitable distribution of the funds, said Thomas. Doing so, she said, can additionally help “make sure the populations that we’re in are heard, but can also call attention to things that are happening in other parts of the state as well.”
“We’re able to see the gaps that exist” more clearly through having healthy participation, Thomas said.
Although her term of service is two years, “it’s giving us the opportunity over the next 18 years to really make an impact,” said Thomas.
NationalOpioidSettlement.com, which tracks documents from the lawsuits, estimates Allegany County could receive up to $4.7 million, and Cumberland and Frostburg as much as $680,000 and $168,000 apiece. Thomas said this region could benefit from building housing for people in recovery, as well as increasing access to transportation for treatment and programs for those reentering the workforce.
Thomas also suggested enhanced education surrounding substance misuse and its impacts — not just on the individual but those around them — could “have a tremendous impact” on prevention. She’d also like to see more emphasis on education around “the pathways to recovery, and also that recovery looks different for every person.”
“A lot of times, we think people are going to get better overnight, and realistically, it’s a lot longer haul than that,” Thomas said. “...It also means a whole lot of things across the board, and making sure that people have the resources to recover in a way that their quality of life afterwards is better than can be expected.”
Thomas encouraged interested residents to contact her via email with thoughts and suggestions for the council at kthomas@ahecwest.org.
“I think everybody doesn’t just have an opinion, but has an absolute right to voice that and to make their concerns as well as their ideas known,” Thomas said. “As this ripples out, it’s affected every single one of us.”
