CUMBERLAND — Thousands of area residents were without power Monday afternoon after a strong thunderstorm and gusty winds uprooted trees and downed power lines.
By 5 p.m., nearly 2,300 Potomac Edison customers in Allegany County had no electricity — most (1,715) in the Cumberland area.
Nearly 1,000 Potomac Edison customers in Mineral County were also without power, including more that 650 in the Fort Ashby area.
The National Weather Service had placed the area under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m., and had earlier issued a statement advising of the potential for severe weather.
