Three arrested in Cresaptown drug raid

CRESAPTOWN — Drugs including heroin and fentanyl were confiscated and three Cresaptown residents arrested Friday when police raided a Cecil Avenue home.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said Cassandra Baker, 34; Eddie Morris Jr., 39; and Jeffrey Gowans, 41, were awaiting bond hearings later Friday.
Authorities had reportedly received neighborhood complaints about drug activity at the residence and investigations led to Friday's action that also involved Cumberland Police Department's Emergency Response Team.
Buprenorphine, controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and money were also seized, police said.
Baker was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of both heroin and CDS paraphernalia. Morris Jr. was charged with heroin, buprenorphine and paraphernalia possession and Gowans was charged with heroin, CDS and paraphernalia possession.
