CUMBERLAND — Three people were jailed after they were served arrest warrants by Cumberland Police.
Aden Markwood Stonestreet, 42, of Flintstone, was served a circuit court warrant Friday for allegedly violating conditions of pretrial release relating to burglary and theft charges, police said.
Darien D.Manning, 20, of Cumberland, was served a circuit court warrant Thursday for allegedly violating pretrial release conditions and violation of probation conditions relating to controlled dangerous substance charges.
Kassie Lynell Miller, 33, of Frostburg, was taken into custody Thursday on a fugitive warrant from Mineral County stemming from a charge of theft, police said.
Following arrest processing, all three defendants were placed in the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner to await court proceedings.
