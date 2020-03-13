Three charged in Spring Street disturbance

CUMBERLAND — Three city residents were arrested Thursday following a disturbance on Spring Street in which Cumberland Police officers were allegedly assaulted while attempting to take suspects into custody.
Brittney Clark, 32, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct and affray, police said
Clark was allegedly involved in a verbal disturbance in the area and then reportedly fled in a vehicle as police arrived. Officers later stopped her vehicle, and as they were speaking with Clark, a fight allegedly broke out between Audra Clark, 54, and Jakeenan Jennings, 30, both of Cumberland. As officers were attempting to arrest Audra Clark, Brittney Clark reportedly intervened and struck them several times while being taken into custody.
Jennings and Audra Clark were issued criminal citations charging them with disorderly conduct and were released pending trial in district court.
Brittney Clark was granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner.
There were no injuries to the officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.