CUMBERLAND — A Delaware man and two city men remained jailed Thursday after they were served circuit court bench warrants, Cumberland Police said.
Cody A. Ayala, 28, of Dover, Delaware, was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting transport to Queen Anne's County where he failed to appear in court on controlled dangerous substance charges, police said.
Kenneth Dominick Burks, 21, of Cumberland, was also jailed at the county lockup, pending his transport to Washington County where he is reportedly charged with violating the conditions of his probation.
Also jailed was 31-year-old Michael Anthony Cullum, of Cumberland, for alleged violation of the conditions of his probation. He was incarcerated to await appearance before a judge of the circuit court.
