CUMBERLAND — Three Cumberland Police officers were injured Monday morning as they attempted to take a 17-year-old into custody at a Bedford Street residence.
The incident in the 900 block started just after 7 a.m. when police were called to investigate a disturbance involving the teen who was described as “out of control,” police said.
“Officers attempted to deescalate the situation; however, the 17-year-old continued to become more aggressive,” Chief Chuck Ternent said in a statement Monday afternoon. “The 17-year-old eventually began to assault the officers and a struggle ensued before he was taken into custody.”
The injured officers were treated by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel and transported to UPMC Western Maryland with injuries Ternent described as “significant but non-life-threatening.” They were all recuperating at home by Monday afternoon, the chief said.
The teen, who was also taken to the hospital, was charged as an adult with three counts each of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony assault and misdemeanor assault. He was jailed without bond.
Detectives with the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit assisted city police with the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.