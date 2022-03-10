CUMBERLAND — Three city residents were taken into custody during service of arrest warrants Wednesday by Cumberland Police.
Javon Nafaise Murphy, 33, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment before he was released on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
The charges stemmed from the alleged assault of two people March 6 at a residence in the 400 block of East Second Street, police said.
Zachary James Nixon, 31, remained jailed Thursday without bond after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with five counts of violation of a protective order for alleged offenses March 7.
Paul William Thomas Goetz, 42, also remained jailed without bond Thursday at the Allegany County Detention after he was served an arrest warrant for two counts of failing to register as a sex offender in the state of Maryland, police said.
Wednesday, CPD officers also served a summons to Aaron Michael Ashby, 30, Cumberland, charging him with second-degree assault in connection with a March 3 complaint in the 400 block of South Street.
