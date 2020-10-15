CUMBERLAND — Three city residents are awaiting trial in district court after being served criminal summonses stemming from unrelated cases, according to Cumberland Police.
Joshua Aaron Twigg, 25, was charged Wednesday by summons with second-degree assault stemming from an Oct. 10 complaint that he allegedly threw a brick at a juvenile male in the area of Baltimore Avenue.
Xianna Letese Kesler, 30, was served a summons Wednesday charging her with fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, theft and stalking.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 1 incident at an Oak Street location, police said.
Cumberland Police also served a summons Wednesday to Kendall Marie Robinson, 24, on the charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
The charge stemmed from alleged possession of cocaine during a traffic stop by city police on Industrial Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.