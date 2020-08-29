CUMBERLAND — In one day, Western Maryland’s three colleges showcased some of the best of what they have to offer and celebrated what they hope to come of the future.
Garrett College, Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland each held their own capital event Friday, beginning in the morning with Garrett hosting a groundbreaking for its new Community Education and Performing Arts Center. Next was Frostburg’s late-morning groundbreaking for its new Education and Health Sciences Building. Allegany College of Maryland rounded out the day, with a mid-afternoon visit to its Western Maryland Corrections Institute Training Center construction site.
Garrett College
During the groundbreaking ceremony at Garrett College, each speaker emphasized how the new center came to be through a concerted group effort, and that it would be a benefit for not just the college but the whole community. The CEPAC is expected to open in 2022. College President Richard Midcap said the project is supported by $16 million in state funding and $4.2 million from the county.
In his remarks, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) acknowledged what he characterized as the smaller role that federal government plays in accomplishing such undertakings. The people who did the most legwork, Trone said, to get the CEPAC built are at the state and local level.
“The federal government seldom gets much right, and that’s why we’ve got to partner with state and local,” Trone said. “... At the end of the day it’s a community, and that’s what we have in Garrett County.”
Trone also acknowledged the opportunities the center will provide, calling it “a nexus for everyone to come together” and explore not only the county but the world.
State Sen. George Edwards (R) spoke of the lengthy process that led to Friday’s gathering, as well as some of the other improvements he’s seen made to the campus in recent years. Edwards noted that the new facility would be the first of its sort not only at the college, but in the county as a whole.
In addition to being unmatched in the quality of their facilities, Edwards said, the work being done at Garrett College represents some of the best qualities of the county and state, calling the new arts center “a community project with participation from all different levels.”
“It’s been a long time but … why shouldn’t our students and citizens have equal opportunity to everyone else? To me, and you can agree or disagree, facilities are part of the educational process,” Edwards said. “If you have nice facilities, that helps improve the educational process.”
Del. Wendell Beitzel (R) recalled how, as a Garrett County native, he has seen the arts community adapt and perform in different capacities over the years. From an old theater in Oakland that has long since burnt down to stage performances held in an old barn, the arts have always had a presence in Garrett County, and now the new facility represents the next level.
“This facility will help us sharpen the saw,” Beitzel said.
Garrett County Commission Chairman Paul Edwards called the event “momentous not just for the college, but for the county at large.” As such, he and the other commissioners have been anticipating it coming to fruition, he said.
He also touched on how he’s seen the college grow and change in his lifetime. As a student at Northern Garrett High School, Paul Edwards recalled, there was one point of agreement between his classmates and those at Southern Garrett High School: “Garrett College was an afterthought … it was 13th grade,” he said. “No one really seriously considered coming here.”
That was the early 1990s, he said, “and since then, a transformation has taken place.”
Now, Paul Edwards said, he has “no question” that Garrett College will attract students from outside of the county and state.
Frostburg State University
Although the ceremony may have been hastened due to rain not long after the event started, next up was the groundbreaking celebration for Frostburg’s newest building, expected to open for students in 2022. Once finished, the $80 million facility will be the new home for classrooms for students studying to be educators, nurses, health professionals and more.
When he first started his tenure, FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk said, he recalled learning of the project. The architecture of the building itself is unique, Nowaczyk said, because it helps complete the lower quadrant of campus. It also marries Frostburg’s original mission as a teacher’s college with today’s “pressing need” for health sciences professionals.
“It’s addressing not only our heritage, our mission of education, but also what we see needed in Western Maryland, especially rural communities, as we move forward,” Nowacyzk said, adding that he hoped the new building would mark sort of a “gateway” for students to engage in healthy lifestyles.
The university is already “an economic engine for this part of the state, and this is another piece of that puzzle,” State Sen. Edwards said. While it’s been a long time coming, he said, he is grateful to see the new project finally underway. That, coupled with Frostburg being classified a Division II school, he said, should go a long way toward its future success.
“It’s going to put Frostburg more on the map than it is now,” he said.
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade agreed with the stated need for more health sciences professionals in the region, and said the new center would be an asset to that end.
“We’re having a lack of people in the health care fields, and so having a new building and new programs and all that stuff is really going to help us locally,” Shade said, thanking Gov. Larry Hogan and the Western Maryland delegation for prioritizing the project. “The university system spends a lot of money, but not always out our way. Thank you for being a loud voice for us.”
Allegany College of Maryland
Because of COVID-19, Allegany College of Maryland President Cynthia Bambara said, they were never able to have an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Western Maryland Corrections Institute Training Center, slated for completion in November. They were a bit hamstrung by Friday’s weather as well, having to host the event indoors due to heavy rain and thunder, rather than outside the 9,700 square foot facility as planned.
The training center, once completed, will feature of an array of classrooms and is expected to host more than 2,500 members of the community throughout the year at different events. It will serve as everything from an emergency command center for North Branch Correctional Institute when necessary to a business incubator site, Bambara said.
Investment in education for local and regional corrections officers, Trone said, will have a hugely positive impact not only for the officers, but for the community.
“This is where we need to be, how we’re going to move America forward in a good direction,” Trone said, adding that it could help solve “a problem in America in our criminal justice system.” Namely, Trone said, the United States spends $80 billion a year on prisons, when it could be used on education. There is also a five-year recidivism rate of 75%, he said.
“These kind of investments, in better technology, better training, supporting our workers in the prisons, is absolutely crucial,” Trone said, as is support of police. “If we don’t support them, we’re fools. They’ve got a tough job to do, and helping them with more training, more support, that’s the right way to go about it. ... The way to do that is education, investing in them, and we’ll all be much better for it as a society.”
Robert Green, Maryland’s secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said he has been a corrections officer for 36 years. When he was appointed to the office, Green said, his goal was “to change the narrative about who we are” with the public. Initiatives like this help build those relationships, he said.
“It is not the norm,” Green said of both the center and the region. “Western Maryland has dedicated an entire facility for what we want to do and help our corrections officers grow in the profession. ... These correctional professionals do an incredible job, and to have this connection to education for our officers is about growth and promotion. Education is a piece that can help them grow quicker, but experience is also not disvalued. ... This is exceptional. We are leading, and we thank you.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.