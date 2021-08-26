GRANTSVILLE — Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured early Thursday when a passenger vehicle and a utility truck collided on state Route 495 at Shade Hollow Road, according to Maryland State Police at McHenry.
Nathaniel Durst, 22, of Grantsville, who was driving a Subaru passenger vehicle, reportedly suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the 6:57 a.m. crash and was taken by Meyersdale Area Ambulance to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Roney Roque, 39, of Capitol Heights, and the juvenile passenger were taken to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland by Garrett County ambulances for treatment, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
