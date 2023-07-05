CUMBERLAND — Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 51 at Green Ridge Road, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The male driver of the vehicle was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to a trauma center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and a woman and a baby were taken by county ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unknown injuries, the DES reported.
Numerous first responders were dispatched to the scene by the Allegany County 911 emergency center. The Allegany County Sheriff's Office investigated.
Further details were not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.