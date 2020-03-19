CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials announced three new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease late Thursday, bringing the state total to five.
In a new release, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said two of the cases were in Tucker County and the third in Monongalia. No other details would be released, the officials said.
Earlier this week, positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson County in the Eastern Panhandle and Mercer County in the southern part of the state.
As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 224 residents had been tested for COVID-19, with five positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending.
