NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Three people and a dog were injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash near the intersection of Cutoff Road and New Creek Highway.
One person was flown for treatment by Maryland State Police medevac Trooper 5, and a second person who was originally going to be flown was rushed by ambulance to WVU Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser because of the severity of injuries, according to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The third injured person was also taken by ambulance to Potomac Valley.
The accident happened just after 11 a.m. and involved a sedan and older model pickup truck carrying two people and the dog, which was taken by a humane officer to Mountainview Veterinary Services for care.
Further information about the accident was not available Tuesday evening.
