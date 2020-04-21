CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland has proclaimed April 23 as the official Day of Civility.
The Day of Civility was created in 2018 to encourage empathy, respect and understanding among individuals. The launching was a collaborative effort between the Allegany County Library System, Leadership Allegany! class of 2018 and local partners.
The community is invited to join in online events to spread kindness in all areas of Allegany County.
The Frostburg State University department of communication will host a Facebook and Zoom event titled “Social Distancing Civility: Strategies for Civil Communication at a Distance” at 4 p.m. Register at Choose Civility Allegany County on Facebook. For more information, contact jlombardi@frostburg.edu or elruminski@frostburg.edu.
Individuals have an opportunity to win by sharing what they love about the community in the “Be Kind to Cumberland Campaign.” Send an email to BeKind@cumberlandmd.gov describing your favorite thing about Cumberland — a favorite place in the city, a fun local activity or a cherished memory — and be entered into a drawing to win one of two $50 gift cards.
Visit Facebook to learn more about online events.
For more information about the Choose Civility initiative, visit alleganycountylibrary.info/choose-civility or contact Choose Civility representative Lindsay Lindsay at llindsay@alleganycountylibrary.info.
