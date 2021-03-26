CUMBERLAND — Anytime the Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge boys soccer teams meet, they seem to always bring the best out in one another. Thursday evening was no different, as the Sentinels took advantage of the Miners' lone defensive mistake to win 1-0 at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
After a goalless opening half, the Sentinels found the breakthrough on a rainy night at the 23:48 mark in the second stanza. Logan Mullery played the ball in toward the box from distance and Austin Shreve directed it toward goal. A Mountain Ridge defender attempted to clear, but the wet turf came into play as the ball skipped off his foot and looped into the goal.
“It was an ugly game,” said Fort Hill head coach Jim Hott. “Back and forth, a lot of play in the middle of the field. They controlled a good bit of it, but I thought defensively we were very solid tonight, led by Mac (Cohen) in the middle. We lost Quinn (Cohen), his defensive partner, to a broken leg, so we had Trevor Stepp back there in the middle of the defense with Mac, and Trevor did a bang-up job.
“Kolten Whorton, again, playing in the one role front of the middle defenders, played very well tonight too. We just have to get our offense clicking. We're passing a little bit too quickly and not taking that time to look up to see where our runners are. But it's coming along. We started, what, 22 days ago, 25 days ago? I'm happy there's no more injuries than what we had. With the short run-up to the season, I'm thankful we have the players we have. We'll be back at practice tomorrow and ready to play against Allegany again on Wednesday.”
It was a very even statline for both teams, with Mountain Ridge having eight shot attempts to Fort Hill's three and both teams registering two shots on goal. Jacob Tichnell stopped both shots he faced in a shutout performance, while his counterpart Eathan Ashenfelter made one save.
“I thought we played well,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “We have a lot of new faces on the varsity team this year. I thought we played a solid game. We had one breakdown and Fort Hill capitalized on it — when a good team does that, they score. Thought we got into a little helter-skelter in the second half. We were trying to play to feet and we were trying to play the long ball.
“But Tichnell did an outstanding job. We allowed him to touch the ball way too much tonight. In the first half, we had some amazing opportunities in front of the goal and we've got to find a way to finish those. And we'll work on that in practice. We're practicing three days a week just to get these boys back on the field, play for the seniors and have fun at it. These guys are resilient.”
It was a gritty win for the Sentinels to use to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Allegany 57 seconds into overtime on Monday.
“We watched some film and we realized that our back line was a little deep,” Hott said. “So we played with a higher back line today to try to compact the field and compress the opponent down a little bit more, and I think we did that a little bit better tonight. We didn't have so much of a gap between our midfield and our defense, and I think that helped us in the middle of the field.”
Mountain Ridge opened with a flurry of chances in the opening 10 minutes, with their best chance of the contest coming just over eight minutes in when Brendan Kline bullied his way into the box and fired a low shot that was blocked by Tichnell. Jacob Ritchie collected the rebound and fired a shot just wide of goal.
“It's a game of inches,” said Nightengale. “Kline's shot in the first half almost goes in and Ritchie was right there, just a game of inches. Just unlucky.
“We moved Ritchie around at the end because we really want to be able to attack that baseline and we weren't getting that opportunity. When we did, we had great opportunities in front of the goal and we just couldn't find the back of the net. In the first half we kicked and hit our own player, and then in the second half we had that scrum in front of the net and just couldn't find a way to get to it. Our long throws and corner opportunities in the second half, Fort Hill was being more aggressive in the box and winning the ball when we need to be more hungry in the box to win the ball.”
The two clear standouts in a wide-open first half were Fort Hill's Mac Cohen and Mountain Ridge's Sam Rose, both of whom played in the center of the park on defense but played sideline-to-sideline when needed and did well to patrol their respective defenses.
“I like defenders that give up their body for the team,” Hott said of Cohen, “and that's what happened tonight. … I thought several of them did a very good job. There wasn't many, for either team, good shots on goal. Both defenses played very well. I told our guys at halftime that we can't go down the middle. You may have heard me at halftime saying (Rose) is too good in the middle, so we need to get outside and play him one side or the other so we can then attack the middle at that point.”
“Sam played outstanding,” Nightengale said. “He played outside defense for us last year. He's only a sophomore. He has great touch, great knowledge of the game and just a great feel for the game. He stepped in and played very well in that sweeper position tonight."
In an effort to disrupt the Miners' midfield, Hott pulled Shreve back into the midfield to play a deeper role as opposed to spending a ton of time as a forward like the Allegany game.
“We kind of put Austin back in the middle of the field to help our center midfield,” he said. “We had Logan Mullery in there by himself against Allegany, and that's a lot to do as a midfielder when they were packing the midfield. We know Mountain Ridge plays that way and can also overload the one side, so we knew if we could pack the midfield a little bit better tonight, we could work some triangles through the middle. It didn't work as we planned, but it compressed the midfield a little bit where there didn't have much time on the ball. Overall, I'm happy with the effort.”
Fort Hill returns on Wednesday when it hosts Allegany.
The Miners — with three seniors on the shortened-season roster — have, like the Sentinels, plenty of positives to draw from the performance, as juniors and underclassmen get to gain valuable experience at the varsity level in a season where there are no playoffs to play for.
“We've got two seniors back there with Penny (Jarrett Pennington) and (Joey) Oyer playing our stopper position,” Nightengale said. “Sam Rose has moved over and is now playing as a sweeper. He plays defense on his travel ball team — he did an excellent job tonight. Brendan Kline is a player we've moved up from the jayvees. He's a natural midfielder and we're asking him to play outside defense, and he had an amazing game tonight in his first time up. We're rotating Owen Pratt and Evan Cook and Drake Clark through the midfield. We're just trying to work on some things, gets some links up.”
More importantly, however, is the seniors getting a last chance at high school soccer.
“We can try some different things, move some people around and get that experience,” said Nightengale. “But the most important thing is these three seniors get to play soccer again. … We had some seniors opt not to come back for a variety of reasons, but Jacob Ritchie, Joey Oyer and Jarrett Pennington, who are our captains for this spring season, we're playing the game for them. We're going to get back on the field and get ready for Allegany and hopefully have a better outcome on Monday night.”
