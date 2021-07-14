KEYSER, W.Va. — Following former member Ron Metcalf’s resignation from his seat on the Keyser City Council last week after fewer than five months on the job, city administrator Jeff Broadwater and Mayor Damon Tillman addressed his abrupt departure.
During Wednesday evening’s meeting, Broadwater read the brief resignation letter he received from Metcalf, the city’s Parks and Recreation councilmember, on July 6.
“I made my decision based on many things, but for now I will choose to say it’s for personal reasons that I choose to leave,” Metcalf wrote in the letter Broadwater read.
“I do want to give kudos to Ron. I appreciate what he did here,” Broadwater said. “He brought a lot of energy and worked with the mayor and council to accomplish some positive things. I wish him the best. Whatever his reason was, I respect that. ... I’m optimistic we’ll be able to turn the page and move forward in a positive direction for the city.”
Tillman said he is “in no rush” to fill the vacant seat left by Metcalf’s departure.
“Mr. Metcalf’s reason for resigning, honestly, I don’t know and don’t care at this point,” Tillman said. “I want somebody who wants to be a part of the city.”
Tillman said he had “never had a cross word” with Metcalf.
“I wish him all the best and appreciate what he did here, but I’m in no rush to fill the seat,” Tillman said, noting he has not decided what to do with the Parks and Recreation duties Metcalf held while in office. “I’m going to take my time and find somebody who’s qualified and wants to do it.”
The council’s work, Tillman said, is a team effort, and he commended the remaining members.
“When I first took over, I said I wanted a working council, and you have one now,” Tillman said.
