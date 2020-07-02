Tim Thomas | First half of year leaves area on dry side

The first half of 2020 is now behind us and we find our precipitation totals slightly below average for the first six months of the year.
Precipitation averages 19 inches at the end of June and this year we have received 17.32 inches, so we are in the minus column 1.68 inches. Not a big deficit by any means, but a couple of heavy thunderstorms could turn all that around very quickly. Despite strong thunderstorms at the end of the month, our June total rainfall was 2.69 inches compared to an average of 3.28 inches so we are .59 inches below normal for June.
Temperatures for the month were very pleasant with a couple of hot days thrown in. The maximum temperature for June was a hot 94 degrees while our minimum came in at a chilly 44 degrees. The average minimum temperature for June was 83 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 59.7 degrees. We saw four days that temperatures climbed into the 90s, 16 days were in the 80s, nine days remained in the 70s and one day failed to climb out of the 60s. Thunderstorms, fog and some flash flooding were noted throughout the region.
The 2020 hurricane season got off to a fast start but it looks as though the July Fourth weekend should see no threat from the tropics. A minor disturbance off the Carolinas was moving northeast so the threat of anything cranking up in the meantime looks pretty minimal. The dust from the Sahara Desert should neutralize any activity for the immediate future.
July is an important month for the Weatherwise family. On July 1, 1947, my Grandfather Golden began observing the weather for Cumberland in Constitution Park where the official station was located until 1963 when it moved to Reservoir Avenue where my brother Keith and I assumed the role for two years.
In 1965 I began my stint as local weather observer and I continue to do so today and I can proudly say that the Golden/Thomas family has accumulated 73 years of continuous service to what was the U.S. Weather Bureau and now is known as the National Weather Service. I have logged a total of 55 years of service and my Grandfather Golden and I are both recipients of the coveted John Campanius Holm award for outstanding meteorological observation. Holm was the earliest known systematic weather observer in North America with his records taken in 1644-1645.
Good news from the Climate Prediction Center. Temperatures are forecast to be above normal in July while precipitation is forecast to be about average. The 90-day outlook through the end of September indicates both temperature and precipitation should average above normal.
I was reading a list of five things forecasters want you to know about weather and climate, so here's some of that article.
1. Every big weather event isn't necessarily caused by climate change.
Severe or extreme weather can be caused by climate change, but other factors play a role, too. The ingredients that create all weather events remain the same, but a changing climate can affect one or more of those ingredients, so that it occurs more often or less often-or more intensely or less intensely -over time.
2. Snowstorms are about more than how much snow is likely to fall.
During a snowstorm, focusing on just total snowfall overlooks a lot of important information that forecasters want you to know. Our goal is to communicate impacts of weather on people, so we are also thinking about how fast the snow is falling, how strong the winds are, what time of the day it is, and if snow squalls and blizzard conditions may develop.
3. Tornado season differs across parts of the country.
The timing of tornado outbreaks depends on where you live. Don't be fooled into thinking tornadoes only occur in the springtime. In fact, tornadoes can develop in the southeastern U.S. throughout the year, even on Christmas Day. Winter tornadoes are extremely rare in the southern plains, but the chance peaks in mid-May. The atmosphere pays no attention to the calendar and is capable of producing a tornado whenever the right conditions come together.
4. Hurricane wind speeds are not the only danger: Watch out for the water.
A common misconception is that the most dangerous part of a hurricane is its winds, but water is responsible for nearly 90% of hurricane-related fatalities. Nearly half of these deaths are from the storm surge, the dangerous inland surge of water along the coast. Another 27% of the fatalities are due to flooding from heavy rainfall. And even if the storm remains hundreds of miles away, rip currents and high surf along the coast can be deadly. The bottom line? Think water first, and know your vulnerability.
5. Flooding is a killer. Seriously.
Flooding occurs in all 50 states and is a risk for nearly everyone, everywhere. Flooding is also one of the deadliest weather-related hazards. According to the latest figures, more than 50% of all flood-related deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into flood water and about 20% of flood-related deaths result from walking into or near flood waters. Be aware: It takes only 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult, 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water to sweep away SUVs and trucks.
That’s a wrap for June. Until next month relax and enjoy.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.