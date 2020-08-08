Tim Thomas

July proved once again that the month can be a real scorcher as temperatures took very little mercy on the mid-Atlantic and many parts of the country. With vacations erased or cut shorter by the virus, many of us had to get a little more creative and find something else that fancied our needs.
We’re still unhappy about the loss of our annual trip to Ocean City; the family had to look for alternatives to ease the pain. Some of my favorite spots started coming into play with probably no less than 15 trips to Rocky Gap, a couple of trips to Swallow Falls, two trips to a newly found jewel in Garrett County, better known to locals as Herrington Manor State Park.
A beautiful manmade lake greeted us with a sandy beach and warm temperatures as we steeped in the beauty of one of Maryland’s finest parks. Sean could not believe we were actually in the water in Garrett County in late July and we weren’t frozen to death, but pleasantly surprised by the water temperature. I was standing in the water talking when I saw this man walk by and I did a double take because he looked awfully familiar. I wanted to speak but I wasn’t sure.
A few minutes later there was no doubt it was my friend Dave Long, retired DNR officer from West Virginia as he walked over and said “wasn’t sure it was you at first but when I heard you talk, I knew it was you.” Funny thing, I recognized Dave’s voice right off and we had a great conversation under a summer sun while cooling off in the water. Much like our family, Dave drove up to Herrington Manor not only to escape the crowds but to escape the 90-degree heat.
Makinlie plays traveling softball so we managed to make a couple of short trips out of town to watch her play. Maybe we didn’t make the beach at Ocean City but we made the best of a bad situation and still did a few things and enjoyed some family time.
July’s statistics were impressive once again. Precipitation totaled 5.20 inches, compared to an average of 3.56 inches, so we managed to be above average by 1.64 inches. Heavy thunderstorms were responsible for a large chunk of that total with 3.82 inches of rain falling in two days of thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms can make or break your precipitation total, especially in the summer. If you subtract that from our total we actually would have received 1.38 inches of rain.
The maximum temperature for July was a blazing 98 degrees while our minimum slipped to a refreshing 62. The average maximum temperature was 92.3 degrees and the average minimum came in at 66.4. Temperatures climbed into the 90s 22 days and the remaining nine days stayed well into the 80s. Cumberland had a nine-day stretch of 90-degree days from July 2 through July 11. Numerous watches and warnings were issued over the month by the National Weather Service.
Looks as though the hot weather may continue for a while as the Climate Prediction Center indicates above normal temperatures for August and precipitation is forecast to be above average. The 90-day outlook for August, September, and October calls for temperatures once again to be above normal while precipitation is slated to be slightly above normal.
Hurricane season has moved rapidly through the first nine named storms and July ended with Hurricane Hanna developing almost overnight in the Gulf of Mexico and flooding portions of Texas. Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias wasted little time moving along the coast of Florida and rumbling all the way into Canada in just a few short days, but not before leaving a bunch of tornadoes and flooding in its wake, which interrupted many vacations for a couple of days along the coast.
We’re moving toward the peak of the season in September, so keep your guard up if you’re making any trips to the beach. The next storms on the list are Laura, Marco, Nana and Omar.
Isaias was an example of what tropical cyclones and their remnants can do as they slosh up the eastern seaboard. Floods are often produced by hurricane, tropical storms and tropical depressions. A tropical cyclone’s worst impact may be the inland flooding associated with torrential rains. When these storms move inland, they are typically accompanied by very heavy rain.
If the decaying storms move slowly over land, they can produce rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 inches over several days. Widespread flash flooding and river flooding can result from these slow-moving storms.
A hurricane also can produce deadly storm surge that inundates coastal areas as it makes landfall. Storm surge is water pushed on shore by the force of the wind swirling around the storm. This advancing surge combines with the normal tides to create the hurricane storm tide, which can increase the average water level by 15 feet or more.
The worst natural disaster in the United States, in the terms of loss of life, was caused by a storm surge and associated coastal flooding from the Great Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. At least 8,000 people lost their lives.
Here we are with the first week of August behind us as we head into a very uncertain fall with no festivals, parades, football, band competitions and many other activities. Kids were anxiously waiting to go back to school, but instead will be greeted with nine weeks of online learning. This is uncharted territory for us so try to relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in September.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.