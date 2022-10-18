LAVALE — LaVale Rescue Squad volunteer Tim Thomas is marking his 50th year of service, a lifelong endeavor that he began as a teenager and was prompted by the rescue of an assault victim in a remote area of Constitution Park.
“My motivation to join came after my Scout troop was on an outing and found a subject that had been severely assaulted and left to die in the woods,” said Thomas, a retired Allegany County 911 dispatcher.
Thomas and fellow Boy Scouts treated the victim and helped her into an ambulance.
Thomas was gratified that he could help in that life-threatening situation, but, more importantly, the incident stirred him to think about what he could do to contribute regularly to the well-being of the community.
“At that time the LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad was looking for members, so I applied and became a member,” Thomas recalled of that decision in 1972 following graduation from Fort Hill High School.
Soon, Thomas advanced to the role of emergency medical technician upon completion of 84 hours of classroom and practical work as required by the state of Maryland at that time.
“I held my EMT certification until 2016 when I was forced to stop running on the ambulance due to three shoulder surgeries,” said Thomas, who is also a National Weather Service observer in Cumberland and a popular Times-News columnist.
Thomas served for many years as a rescue squad crew leader. “At one time, we had 12 people from all walks of life with great medical backgrounds who were among the many active members of the squad. The sad news now is that a couple of years back I was down to one person on Thursday nights,” he said.
Thomas said his career as a 911 dispatcher “allowed me to experience both sides of the call and radio traffic as well.”
“Being on both sides of the radio really made me appreciate everything the dispatchers had to do to get information for the call and then in turn how we communicated to the hospital and dispatch,” he said.
Some of those trauma-calls still linger in his mind, but Thomas takes “a great deal of satisfaction” in the countless times that he and fellow dispatchers dutifully answered a 911 telephone call, calmed panicked callers, provided crucial instructions to immediately assist the victim, and at the same time, quickly dispatched first-responders to the caller’s location for emergency assistance.
“The comraderie of my duty crew was amazing. We had each other’s back on every call and were there to support each other if it was a ‘bad’ call,” he said.
At the 911 center, Thomas recalled the “rock solid friendships that have survived the test of time” with fellow dispatchers that included Sam Dudley, Gerald Cook, Bob Phillips, Ron Frye, Bryan Miller, Gary Wolford and the late Bill “Big Dog” Lamberson.
Thomas continues to volunteer with LaVale Rescue where he serves as vice president.
“I still enjoy going to the squad to do whatever I can to help out and talk to the crews,” he said. “I have seen a lot of changes in the last 50 years and will continue to help out for as long as I can.”
