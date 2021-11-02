CUMBERLAND — Veteran Cumberland weather observer Tim Thomas will be honored Wednesday by the National Weather Service with its prestigious Thomas Jefferson Award “for outstanding and distinctive achievements.”
“Mr. Thomas has been a dedicated cooperative weather observer for the NWS for the past 56 years, providing accurate temperature and precipitation data every day during the time from his community in Cumberland,” said Chris Strong of the U.S. Weather Service, Baltimore/Washington Weather Forecast Office.
Thomas is one of five national recipients of the award that will be presented during virtual ceremonies. The Thomas Jefferson Award is the most prestigious award a cooperative weather observer can receive, according to Strong.
Strong said Thomas’ close relationship with the NWS was “integral in helping his community achieve and maintain Storm/Ready status and become a part of Weather Ready Nation — ensuring his community and county were well-connected with the NWS.”
Throughout his more than a half-century of service, Thomas has assisted the weather service operationally on storm surveys within Allegany County, using his “local expertise” to help guide investigation to find storm damage, Strong said.
In addition, Thomas provided weather training to new dispatchers at the Allegany County 911 center, helping them to understand the weather service’s mission and “the critical information we need during hazardous weather,” Strong said.
Thomas retired in 2011 as a 911 dispatcher for the county with 36 years of service. He is a 49-year member of the LaVale Rescue Squad, where he currently serves as vice president.
Thomas has worked the past 10 years with the Allegany County Visitors Bureau at the Western Maryland Railway Station on Canal Street.
The son of Betty and the late Charles Thomas, his family includes son Sean and daughter-in-law Kristie and their daughters, Kylie and Makinlie.
Thomas has written a monthly column for the Cumberland Times-News since 1985 and has provided weather observations to the newspaper during his lifelong work with the weather service.
Thomas said his grandfather, Robert Golden, served as an observer with the U.S. Weather Bureau from 1947 to 1963.
“My brother Keith and I were involved in it for awhile and then I just picked it up and started officially with the NWS in 1965,” he said.
Notified by the weather service in September that he was named to receive the award, Thomas said he “is humbled by the honor.”
“There’s a lot of people out there doing the same thing I am doing every day. It’s hard to believe I have been selected for this award,” Thomas said. “To report officially to the NWS has been a real honor.”
The Thomas Jefferson Award is named in honor of Thomas Jefferson who kept an almost unbroken series of weather records from 1776 to 1816.Jeffrey Alderton is a reporter for The Cumberland Times-News.
