Times-News Bridal Showcase rescheduled
Due to the rising concern of the coronavirus outbreak and Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order banning gatherings of 250 or more people, the Cumberland Times-News will reschedule its Bridal Showcase to April 26 at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
“The health and safety of our brides, attendees and vendors is our top priority and want to ensure we have this event at a time where everyone can fully enjoy it,” Don Watson, Times-News advertising director said.
Tickets (electronic or printed) that have already been purchased will be honored at the April 26 show.
Tickets remain available for purchase by visiting times-news.com/bridal.
