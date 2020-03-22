Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cumberland Times-News Baltimore Street office is closed to the public until further notice.
The closure affects all walk-in transactions.
We regret the inconvenience for our customers, but we urge everyone to take steps to reduce your chance of getting COVID-19 or passing the virus to others.
Printing and delivery of newspapers will continue.
Customers can still communicate with our staff in the following ways:
• For questions about delivery of the newspaper or home-delivery bills, contact the Circulation Department at 301-722-4608.
Payments may be made online at www.times-news.com or, if you received a bill, by mail to Cumberland Times-News, P.O. Box 26601, Richmond, VA 23261-6601. Other payments may be made to P.O. Box 1662, Cumberland, MD 21502-1662.
• To place a Classified ad, call 301-722-4604 or send an email to classified@times-news.com.
• To reach the retail advertising department, call 301-784-2540; or send an email to Don Watson (dwatson@times-news.com).
• To reach the newsroom, call 301-722-4600, option 4, or send an email to ctn@times-news.com.
• To reach the Allegany Magazine staff, call 301-722-4600, ext. 2284; or send an email to Shane Riggs (sriggs@times-news.com).
We look forward to reopening the office as soon as safety permits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.