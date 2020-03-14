CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools will provide to-go lunches for students beginning Monday when schools close for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said schools will be closed through March 27.
The school system’s Food Service Department will provide lunches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each school.
They will be distributed in the school lobby and students and non-essential staff are not permitted in any other area of the building.
Lunches may be picked up by parents or students at any of the schools, even if they are not enrolled in that school, during the scheduled pick-up times.
Garrett County
Garrett County Public Schools will offer free meals to any child 18 and under beginning Wednesday.
Children must be present to receive the to-go meal and the bag lunch will consist of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit cup, fresh fruit, fresh vegetable and milk. Yogurt or a cheese sandwich will be available for children with peanut allergies.
The meals will be distributed weekdays at the following locations:
• Dennett Road School, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
• Liberty Mews, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
• Crellin, 57 Crellin St., 11:35 to 11:55 a.m.
• Oakland Town Parking Lot, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Deer Park, 198 Frank Custer Drive, 12:45 to 1:05 p.m.
• Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, 10:40 to 11 a.m.
• Hickory Environmental Center (Northern Middle’s bus loop), 11:20 to 11:40 a.m.
Friendsville Elementary School, noon to 12:20 p.m.
• Grantsville Elementary School, 12:40 to 1 p.m.
• Loch Lynn, 319 Roanoke Ave., 11 to 11:20 a.m.
• Kitzmiller Community Park, 290 W. Main Street, Kitzmiller, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
• Bloomington Park, 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
Any questions can be directed to the Food & Nutrition Services Office at 301-334-7652 or 888-262-2792.
