FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A Mineral County man will be honored in Charleston this week for his role in helping to preserve an important part of local history to which he has personal ties.
After being nominated by the Mineral County Historical Society, Tom Pyles has been designated a 2022 West Virginia History Hero by West Virginia Archives and History. On Thursday, Pyles will be among the honorees at a program to be held at the state Capitol.
Pyles was nominated for his role as a founding member of the Friends of Ashby's Fort, and his work to preserve and expand the historical site. The fort was one of the first two that then Col. George Washington ordered built during the French and Indian War.
Pyles said he was honored by the nomination. He, his wife Rhoda, siblings Edgell Pyles Jr. and Roxy Whitaker and their spouses have all played a role in preserving the history of Ashby's Fort.
Pyles said his family has long-standing personal ties to the fort, as he has "lived in sight of it most of my life." His grandfather was its last private owner, and Pyles' father was born there as well.
In 2014, Pyles recalled, he and his family worked with the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, which owned the fort at the time, to transfer ownership to Friends of Ashby's Fort when the DAR group was facing dwindling membership numbers. Pyles and his relatives also deeded a portion of their land behind the museum to the fort group for its expansion.
In that time, Pyles said, Ashby's Fort Museum has expanded not in just physical size but in range of offerings to the community.
Archaeological digs have been held on the fort's grounds, and much of what's been found is now on display in the museum. Those digs have also helped to lend a sense of the fort's former boundaries when it was in use in the colonial era. They have also built a visitor's center, Pyles noted, "so now we have at least 10 times the property we started with."
"We've made great strides in what we've done and accomplished," Pyles said, crediting the board members and community for supporting the fort.
They're not done expanding, either, said Pyles. A pavilion is under construction behind the visitor's center, he said. When finished, it will feature a stage in the front, giving them a space for visiting speakers to make presentations, he said.
For all the time and work he's put into expanding the fort in recent years, Tom Pyles was a natural choice for nomination, said Mineral County Historical Society President Cindy Pyles. Tom, she said, "is a lovely person that fulfills the message of who is a history hero."
"There's so much history here that he has brought to life," Cindy Pyles said. "He brought that history to life so people can see it tangibly instead of reading it in a book."
