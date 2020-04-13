CUMBERLAND — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch was for most Maryland counties, including Allegany, through 6 p.m. Monday.
A high wind warning is also in effect until 6 p.m. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 are expected through mid-afternoon, according to the weather service.
The weather service said the wind could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages were possible.
