KEYSER, W.Va. — A Mineral County judge has granted the town of Ridgeley use of land over which they had been sparring with the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department.
Circuit Court Judge James Courrier ruled Tuesday that upon paying $112,650 to be distributed to the fire department, the town will be "permitted at once to enter upon, take possession of, appropriate and use" the piece of land that formerly housed Ridgeley High School and was demolished to make way for a new fire station.
The town and department split the cost of demolition of the old school, as the site was originally intended to house a new town hall as well.
While the department obtained the deed to the land through an agreement with the council under the leadership of former Mayor Mark Jones, the present council, led by Mayor Bill Shepherd, raised safety concerns about the proposed location for the fire department, saying it could endanger people using nearby businesses, including a day care, and a football field.
During last month's town council meeting, town attorney Jason Sites said the Ridgeley officials were considering filing an eminent domain suit, as the town and fire department had failed to reach an agreement. Courrier's order notes that state code grants the town the power to obtain land by eminent domain for public use, and that construction of "municipal buildings, parks, (and) public playground(s)" applies.
The town intends to use the land for construction of a municipal complex, which Courrier said was a "public use." Accordingly, Courrier wrote in his ruling, "the court finds that because the land to be taken is for a public use and the town of Ridgeley is empowered to take such land reasonably necessary for a public use ... the court as a matter of law must grant the town of Ridgeley immediate entry to and onto the land for the purposes identified in the petition."
Courrier's opinion also noted that the parties had failed to reach an agreement.
Neither Sites nor fire department attorney Matthew Crimmel were immediately available for comment Thursday, and fire department President Robert Pollock declined comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.