FROSTBURG — An out-of-control tractor-trailer on Frostburg’s Main Street struck a vehicle near Broadway Friday afternoon, but reportedly negotiated the city street without striking anything or anyone else, eventually coming to rest against an embankment nearly a mile away.
There were no serious injuries in the 2:45 p.m. incident. Initial reports of a pedestrian being struck as the truck descended West Main were unfounded, according to radio transmissions.
The truck came to a stop against an embankment near the U.S. Route 40/state Route 36 intersection. The driver wasn’t hurt.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The city’s police and fire department was at the scene, and a reconstruction team was expected to attempt to determine the cause of the accident.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}West Main Street was closed for several hours.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Friday’s accident comes 40 years after the Feb. 18, 1981, runaway tractor-trailer accident on Main Street that killed three people, injured at least 11 others, and destroyed the popular Stoop’s Restaurant.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}That accident resulted in a ban prohibiting tractor-trailers over 10,000 pounds from descending Big Savage Mountain eastbound on U.S. Route 40 into Frostburg.{/span}
