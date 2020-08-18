CUMBERLAND — The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned on eastbound Interstate 68 just before dawn Tuesday suffered serious injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.
The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland following the 5:20 a.m. crash that occurred east of Hillcrest Drive in the area of the 46-mile marker.
Police said traffic was being directed onto the shoulders of the eastbound and westbound lanes that were closed by the crash.
Baltimore Pike, Bedford Road, LaVale and Cumberland firefighters responded to the scene along with the Allegany County Hazardous Materials team.
