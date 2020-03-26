Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 68; driver not hurt

GRANTSVILLE — A Tennessee man was charged with negligent driving Thursday evening after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on Interstate 68 near Grantsville.
Maryland State Police said the accident happened about 6:15 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed near the 17-mile marker for several hours.
The driver, Selam Amsalu Sharew, 47, of Nashville, was uninjured.
Police said Sharew lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. When it overturned, it blocked all lanes of traffic.
Grantsville and Accident volunteer fire departments and Northern Garrett Rescue Squad were among first responding units. State Highway Administration was also on the scene.
