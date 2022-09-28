CUMBERLAND — The annual Preview of Champions band competitions will be held Saturday from 3:30 to 9 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium, and traffic patterns around the venue will be altered.
Greenway Avenue will be closed from Warwick Avenue to Brookfield Avenue from 4 p.m. until the event ends. Motorists traveling on Brookfield will only be able to make a right turn onto Greenway. Cecil Street will be closed at Ridgewood Avenue and traffic will only be able to travel on Cecil from Greenway to Ridgewood.
Handicapped parking will be available on Greenway Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.