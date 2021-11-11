CUMBERLAND, Md. — The traffic pattern on Industrial Boulevard was to return to its usual flow Friday following a $10.9-million project that includes a bridge deck replacement.
The State Highway Administration announced this week the return to the normal traffic pattern on state Route 51 where Triton Construction of St. Albans, West Virginia, has worked since April 2020.
The project was reported to be about two-thirds completed in July, with formal completion expected next summer, according to the SHA.
The work includes rehabilitation of the bridge structure beneath the replaced bridge deck and construction of crossovers north and south of the span above South Wineow Street and the CSX Transportation railroad line.
In April, crews switched northbound traffic to the southbound side of the bridge to safely accommodate work. This week’s switch will put traffic to its pre-construction pattern.
Pedestrians are now able to use the sidewalks on the north side of the bridge.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
