CUMBERLAND — Several changes to traffic patterns in the downtown area will occur Saturday and Sunday during Heritage Days, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the changes will take effect one hour prior to the start each day.
• Motorists traveling south on Mechanic Street will be diverted to Frederick Street where they can access Queen City Drive to bypass the closed portion of Mechanic Street.
• Motorists traveling north on Mechanic Street will be detoured onto Harrison Street to Queen City Drive to bypass the closed portion of Mechanic Street.
• Motorists attempting to reach the west side of the city or West Virginia can do so by using Interstate 68 west and exiting at the Beall Street exit to Greene Street.
• Motorists traveling south on Bedford Street will be diverted at Mechanic Street back to Frederick Street to Queen City Drive.
• Motorists traveling north on Greene Street will be prohibited from making a turn from Greene Street onto either Washington or Cumberland streets. These motorists will be diverted into a single lane on Greene Street prior to Baltimore Street and continue onto Mechanic Street at which time only a right turn will be permitted.
• Tractor-trailer traffic should avoid the downtown area, using Queen City Drive as an alternate route.
Attendees will be able to use both the Frederick Street and Centre City parking garages. Vehicles are restricted from parking on the blue level in both garages, but all other spaces are available for use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.