CUMBERLAND — The 40th Great Allegany Run will take place Saturday and traffic patterns along the route from Mount Savage to Cumberland will be affected.
Runners for the 15K will begin near the Masonic Building in Mount Savage at 8 a.m. and proceed along the westbound shoulder of state Route 36 and onto U.S. Route 40 through the Narrows. They will turn onto Queen City Drive and then Harrison Street and will finish near the downtown mall on South Centre Street.
Traffic delays will occur at the start of the race and the westbound lane of U.S. 40 will be closed for about an hour beginning at 8:15 a.m. Parking will be prohibited on the portions of Mechanic and South Centre streets used for the race. South Centre Street will be closed between Harrison and Frederick streets from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m.
The 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. in downtown Cumberland and includes portions of South Centre and Frederick streets, the shopping center parking lot, South George Street and the end portion of the 15K course.
About 150 participants are expected. The Great Allegany Run benefits Allegany County Habitat for Humanity. For more information, call Terri Lowery at 301-268-2256.
