CUMBERLAND — Two North Carolina men were arrested Monday after a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Industrial Boulevard.
Police said the stop was made for an alleged traffic offense and a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
The driver, Dustin Davis King, 32, of La Grange, was charged with having a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license. He was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.
Davey Brock Gainey, 52, of Seven Springs, was issued a criminal citation for possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and released pending trial.
