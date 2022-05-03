CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Monday after Cumberland Police observed extensive damage to her vehicle as she was driving along Greene Street.
Sobriety tests led to the arrest of the driver, Cora Jean Houdersheldt, 58, on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and related offenses.
Following arrest processing and issuance of citations, Houdersheldt was released to await trial in district court.
No information was available from police concerning the accident in which Houdersheldt was believed to have been involved in just prior to the traffic stop.
