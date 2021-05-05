MCHENRY — A trailer was stolen while parked beneath the Interstate 68 bridge at Lower New Germany Road in Garrett County, according to Maryland State Police.
The theft occurred Tuesday between 2:30 and 6:15 p.m.
The trailer displayed license number 626693-6 at the time of the theft that reportedly took place while the trailer was parked in the right shoulder of Lower New Germany Road.
Anyone with information about the theft may contact Trooper N. Zais at 301-387-1101 or email nathan.zais@maryland.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.
