CLARYSVILLE — In the little town of Clarysville lives an interesting man who has done some interesting things. His name is Albert Raley.
Some may know him because he may have taught you to drive. Or perhaps, you remember his run for president of the United States in 2020. But those are only two things that Albert Raley has done in his life. The whole list is a bit longer.
When he graduated from Beall High School in 1972, Raley made a list of 110 goals that he wanted to accomplish. By his reckoning, he has accomplished all but four. He has not gone hot air ballooning, skydiving, zip lining or bungee jumping, although he hastens to add that he has stood on the New Zealand bridge where the very first bungee jump took place.
Much of his list concerned traveling to such interesting places; possibly not that odd for a college geography major. In fact, he once started a travel agency to, in part, help him with that goal.
“One of the perks of owning a travel agency is familiarization trips,” Raley said, referring to trips paid for by the destination to familiarize the travel agent with that destination. An example of how helpful that can be, he said that he and his son went to Aruba “for $45 a piece in 2006.”
But it was that knowledge of the industry and the world that also helped him get his customers the best deals. His motto: “I can get you anywhere in the world for $1,000 a week or less.” The truth of that are deals that he’s found for himself, as well.
“A lot of people think it takes a lot of money to travel, but it doesn’t if you look for the deals,” he said.
He notes that he paid only $900 to see the Great Wall; $999 for the Great Pyramids of Giza. Overall, on a reasonable budget, Raley says that he has visited “every state, every continent and (seen) more than 7 Wonders of the World.” In fact, he just came back from checking off his seventh continent: Anarctica.
Raley categorizes travel under three headings: Ancient (historical), modern and natural. In the modern category, he’s visited such places as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Empire State Building. For natural wonders, he’s seen the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef and Mammoth Cave; he’s visited volcanoes and Niagra Falls.
Raley counts himself as a “idea man” and offers his general description as “a small town man with worldly goals.” He has some ideas of how to bring both historical travelers and natural travelers to Allegany County, but his current occupation between travels is “Life Coach Services.”
At Life Coach Services, “We help people move forward and set personal and professional goals.” And if Raley’s life is anything to go by, then setting and achieving personal and professional goals is definitely something he knows how to do.
