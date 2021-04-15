CUMBERLAND — "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, will open at Allegany Museum on April 17 at noon. The museum serves as the first venue of a five-stop tour of the state, presented through Maryland Humanities’ Museum on Main Street program. Each site creates its own exhibit to complement the Smithsonian’s exhibition.
The museum’s companion exhibit will showcase the various protests and demonstrations held in Allegany County since the early 1970s. Subject matter includes Juneteenth, protests against the Ku Klux Klan, consolidation of local high schools, animal rights protests, climate change advocacy and fracking protests.
Allegany Museum will also host an exhibit created by Allegany College of Maryland dedicated to women's suffrage.
Frostburg State University will also host a companion exhibit featuring Western Maryland people in public service.
