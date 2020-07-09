BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Though it will likely look a bit different than the ones they've hosted in the past, the Mineral County Historical Foundation will host a yard sale Saturday and Sunday at Traveller's Rest.
Frank Roleff, president of the foundation, said that the proliferation of COVID-19 and resulting shutdowns have greatly hampered the group's fundraising abilities this year.
The cancellation of two of their biggest events, the Route 50 Yard Sale and soup bean dinner, has left the organization about $4,000 short in revenue to date, Roleff said.
A GoFundMe page that was created as an attempted stop-gap has not raised as much money as they'd hoped, Roleff said.
To that end, Roleff said that the yard sale this weekend will be smaller than ones past, and that they are unsure who of their normal vendors will be present. They are requesting that those who attend wear masks and maintain a safe social distance, in accordance with public health guidelines.
Despite the smaller size of the sale, Roleff said via email, "The Stone House and porch are almost bursting at the seams with furniture, books, Christmas decorations, vintage toys, vintage glassware, crockery, and foreign coins," so attendees will be able to hunt for hidden treasures all the same.
All proceeds from the weekend sale will benefit the ongoing restoration and operation of the Stone House and Traveller's Rest, Roleff said.
One of the buildings maintained by the group, the first part of the historic property that sits along the Northwestern Turnpike, was constructed in 1810. In 1827, the rest stop and inn was added to accommodate travelers and those working to build the turnpike. The foundation acquired the property in 2004 and has been working to restore it since then.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For further information, call Roleff at 304-790-1538.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.